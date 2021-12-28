Rublix Price Hits $0.0515 on Top Exchanges (RBLX)

Rublix (CURRENCY:RBLX) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Rublix has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $3,653.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rublix has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One Rublix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00059073 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,781.25 or 0.07931156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00076055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,630.25 or 0.99904170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00052249 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008106 BTC.

About Rublix

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 coins. Rublix’s official message board is blog.rublix.io . Rublix’s official website is rublix.io . The Reddit community for Rublix is /r/Rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rublix’s official Twitter account is @RublixDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rublix Coin Trading

