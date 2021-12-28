Ruff (RUFF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.63 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Ruff coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Ruff has a total market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $206,535.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ruff has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00043295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007167 BTC.

Ruff Coin Profile

Ruff (RUFF) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ruff Chain combines the Internet of Things technology with the blockchain. It contains a distributed operating system and an open main chain, connecting peer to peer network and consensus mechanism from the virtual world to reality. Traditional blockchain forgo Availability over Consistency and Partition Tolerance, however, Ruff enabled Availability through the combination of Edge Computing and blockchain, making Availability available, and thus meeting the requirements of elastic real-time requirements. Our goal is to solve the problem of trusted operations and onerous operations between IoT systems in different domains, thus creating an open Ruff Chain Ecosystem. As an architecture combining blockchain and internet of things (IoT), Ruff Chain includes a public chain for development as well as a distributed operating system. It extends the point-to-point network and consensus mechanism from the virtual to the real world and promotes the notion of atomic flow by information flow. RUFF Tokens, validated by virtual currency contracts, are placed in the Ruff Chain; they are the standards for incentivizing, consuming, and trading in the Ruff Chain community. “

Ruff Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

