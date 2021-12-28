S Robson Walton Sells 601,845 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $84,511,074.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 93,747 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $13,126,454.94.

On Monday, December 20th, S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $131,601,949.57.

On Thursday, December 16th, S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $72,290,478.65.

On Thursday, December 9th, S Robson Walton sold 704,063 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.94, for a total value of $97,118,450.22.

On Tuesday, December 7th, S Robson Walton sold 308,135 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $42,821,520.95.

On Friday, December 3rd, S Robson Walton sold 492,161 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.24, for a total value of $67,544,175.64.

On Wednesday, December 1st, S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $57,038,616.78.

On Monday, November 29th, S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $59,372,603.64.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.78. 5,260,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,365,969. The company has a market capitalization of $396.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth grew its stake in Walmart by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its stake in Walmart by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

