S Robson Walton Sells 93,747 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 93,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $13,126,454.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $84,511,074.90.

On Monday, December 20th, S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $131,601,949.57.

On Thursday, December 16th, S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $72,290,478.65.

On Thursday, December 9th, S Robson Walton sold 704,063 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.94, for a total transaction of $97,118,450.22.

On Tuesday, December 7th, S Robson Walton sold 308,135 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $42,821,520.95.

On Friday, December 3rd, S Robson Walton sold 492,161 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.24, for a total transaction of $67,544,175.64.

On Wednesday, December 1st, S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $57,038,616.78.

On Monday, November 29th, S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $59,372,603.64.

WMT traded up $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,260,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,365,969. The company has a market cap of $396.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.27 and a 200-day moving average of $143.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. KWB Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Matisse Capital grew its position in Walmart by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

