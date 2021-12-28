Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 65.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,443 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Sabre worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SABR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sabre by 225.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,281 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the second quarter valued at about $20,293,961,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the second quarter valued at about $26,034,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 104.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,822,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 88.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,112 shares in the last quarter.

SABR stock opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.06. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $441.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.00 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 69.74% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $250,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 24,131 shares of company stock valued at $294,826 in the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

