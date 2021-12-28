SafeCapital One Day Volume Reaches $31.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 55.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $14,238.67 and approximately $31.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00032655 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000651 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000050 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

