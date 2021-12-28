SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Hits $0.69

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $19.04 million and approximately $8,372.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 32% against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001395 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,255.85 or 1.00068939 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00057985 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.38 or 0.00287234 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.37 or 0.00449748 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.33 or 0.00151009 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00010345 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00011038 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001688 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000971 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.