Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 6,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.82 per share, with a total value of $499,867.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 318,040 shares of company stock valued at $23,411,533 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the second quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 10.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the third quarter worth about $186,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAFE opened at $77.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92 and a beta of -0.30. Safehold has a twelve month low of $66.36 and a twelve month high of $95.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.45.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.12 million. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.54%.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

