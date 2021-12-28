SafeInsure Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $189,157.85 and $361.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00034832 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000147 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000646 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,988,550 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

