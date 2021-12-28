SALT Reaches Market Cap of $9.65 Million (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 28th. One SALT coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC on major exchanges. SALT has a total market capitalization of $9.65 million and $19,743.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SALT has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00045421 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007293 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

SALT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

