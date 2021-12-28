Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.00.

Separately, Consumer Edge upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

SAFM opened at $189.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.25. Sanderson Farms has a 1 year low of $125.55 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,008,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 809.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 20,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 18,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at $765,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

