Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.00.
Separately, Consumer Edge upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.
SAFM opened at $189.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.25. Sanderson Farms has a 1 year low of $125.55 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.69.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,008,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 809.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 20,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 18,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at $765,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sanderson Farms Company Profile
Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.
