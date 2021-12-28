Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to announce sales of $29.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.00 million and the lowest is $28.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics posted sales of $25.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $111.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $114.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $129.36 million, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $232.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. The business had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 52,178 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $444,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 104,722 shares of company stock valued at $895,489 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 18,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Earnings History and Estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

