Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 52,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $444,556.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,722 shares of company stock valued at $895,489. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 18,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.62. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.54.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. The company had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

