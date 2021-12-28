Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Trading Up 0.1%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF)’s share price was up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $625.75 and last traded at $625.75. Approximately 7 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $625.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $632.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $605.35.

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

