Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.02. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 40,962 shares trading hands.

STSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $156.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp purchased 9,979 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $54,784.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 351,306 shares of company stock worth $1,835,085 in the last ninety days. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $375,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

