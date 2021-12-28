Saybrook Capital NC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Saybrook Capital NC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.4% of Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. B B H & B Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,393.39 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.38, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,461.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,440.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,178.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

