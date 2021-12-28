SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.85

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and traded as low as $18.85. SB Financial Group shares last traded at $18.85, with a volume of 4,400 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $131.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.85.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 8,810.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 33.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBFG)

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

