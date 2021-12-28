Scala (XLA) Price Tops $0.0001

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last week, Scala has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One Scala coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $816.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

