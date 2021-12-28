Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $33.84

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.84 and last traded at $34.16, with a volume of 13169 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.02.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.79.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $566,004.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $77,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 14.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,058,000 after buying an additional 585,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,025,000 after buying an additional 93,733 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 1.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,362,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,196,000 after buying an additional 32,037 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 1.5% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,222,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,859,000 after buying an additional 18,023 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 94.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,736,000 after buying an additional 570,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

