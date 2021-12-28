Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Position Raised by QCI Asset Management Inc. NY

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,030 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY owned 0.16% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $14,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $693,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,378,000 after purchasing an additional 98,464 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 21,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $50.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,028. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $51.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.97.

