Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is Total Wealth Planning LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $7,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 242.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,519,000 after buying an additional 404,325 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 70,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 9,212 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 267,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,314,000 after buying an additional 77,978 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,451,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,720,000 after buying an additional 517,656 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.24. 875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,109. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $72.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.97.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.