Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by QCI Asset Management Inc. NY

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 398.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.10. The company had a trading volume of 465 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,109. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.46 and its 200-day moving average is $69.97. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

