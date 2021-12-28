ScPrime Market Capitalization Tops $49.29 Million (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ScPrime has a market cap of $49.29 million and $106,482.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002578 BTC on exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00022022 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007738 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded down 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 39,931,536 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.