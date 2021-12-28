SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.07

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.07 and traded as high as $1.98. SeaChange International shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 15,437,965 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SEAC shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SeaChange International in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 18th.

The company has a market cap of $85.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SeaChange International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in SeaChange International by 93.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 39,026 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 5,134.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 767,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 52.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 158,378 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 34.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 34,044 shares during the period. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

