SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.07

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.07 and traded as high as $1.98. SeaChange International shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 15,437,965 shares.
Several analysts recently weighed in on SEAC shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SeaChange International in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 18th.
The company has a market cap of $85.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SeaChange International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in SeaChange International by 93.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 39,026 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 5,134.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 767,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 52.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 158,378 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 34.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 34,044 shares during the period. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)
SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.
