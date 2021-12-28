Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Seagen worth $26,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Seagen during the second quarter worth about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 56.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 39.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 48.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 37.5% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $183,865.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 45,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $6,756,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 464,460 shares of company stock worth $76,264,352. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SGEN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.92.

SGEN opened at $157.67 on Tuesday. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $199.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.23 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.14.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

