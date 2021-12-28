SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

SPNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their target price on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th.

SeaSpine stock opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. SeaSpine has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $470.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.31.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $46.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.66 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the second quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SeaSpine by 135.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SeaSpine by 15.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaSpine in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SeaSpine in the third quarter valued at $71,000. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

