Secret Price Hits $5.15 on Top Exchanges (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Secret has a market cap of $771.12 million and approximately $15.41 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Secret has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.15 or 0.00010808 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.93 or 0.00287508 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00010065 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003720 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015479 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

