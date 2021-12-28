Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.83

Shares of Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and traded as high as $9.57. Security National Financial shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 16,872 shares.
The company has a market cap of $191.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $119.51 million during the quarter.
About Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)
Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life insurance; Cemetery and Mortuary; and Mortgage. The Life insurance segment involves in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.
