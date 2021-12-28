Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.83

Shares of Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and traded as high as $9.57. Security National Financial shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 16,872 shares.

The company has a market cap of $191.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $119.51 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNFCA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 33.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 11.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

About Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life insurance; Cemetery and Mortuary; and Mortgage. The Life insurance segment involves in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.