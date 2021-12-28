Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Trading Down 6.9%

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.01 and last traded at $22.13. 14,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 572,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEER. Cowen began coverage on Seer in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -16.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.00.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that Seer, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seer news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $659,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 26,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $532,290.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,291 over the last ninety days. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Seer by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Seer by 7.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Seer by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Seer by 0.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 214,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Seer by 284.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

