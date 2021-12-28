Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 36,323 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,323 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Progressive by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,730,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,625,177,000 after purchasing an additional 337,562 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Progressive by 23.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109,230 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Progressive by 49.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,220,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106,627 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,478,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,026,723,000 after purchasing an additional 46,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,032,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $887,049,000 after purchasing an additional 306,619 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $103.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.04 and its 200 day moving average is $95.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $141,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $208,567.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,690 shares of company stock worth $7,193,122. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

