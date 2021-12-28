Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 4,646 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.14% of Pegasystems worth $14,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 4.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 39.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Michael R. Pyle sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total value of $118,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $29,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $333,975 in the last three months. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.75.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $112.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.31. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.21 and a 52-week high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -388.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.38%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

