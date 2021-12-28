Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $13.93 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,191 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,808 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Devon Energy worth $13,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 277.4% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.03.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $44.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.14. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $45.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.