Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $9.68 Million Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 168,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,263 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Donaldson worth $9,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 719.4% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 12.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.76 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.13%.

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $220,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

DCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

