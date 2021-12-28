Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New Investment in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 616,212 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,945,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Range Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Range Resources by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Range Resources news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.26. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.32.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

