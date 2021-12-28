Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 6,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 5,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,280,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,951 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.66.

In related news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.06. The stock has a market cap of $262.02 billion, a PE ratio of -44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

