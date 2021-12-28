Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 5,589 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $89.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $239.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

