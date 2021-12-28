SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.70.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEGXF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of SEGXF remained flat at $$18.64 during midday trading on Tuesday. 150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,329. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.27. SEGRO has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $19.32.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

