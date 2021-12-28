Seizert Capital Partners LLC Acquires 5,989 Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.54% of Sierra Bancorp worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 11.3% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 197,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 19,995 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 35.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 188,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 49,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $49,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $123,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

BSRR stock opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The firm has a market cap of $427.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average is $25.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.83 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

