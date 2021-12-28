Seizert Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 19,823 Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 135.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $105.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.89. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.38 and a 1-year high of $119.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

