Seizert Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 35,152 Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Beacon Roofing Supply at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BECN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at about $248,000.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

NASDAQ BECN opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.86.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 22.23% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

BECN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.62.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 116,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.