Seizert Capital Partners LLC Buys 5,599 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Acushnet worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 517.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 48.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acushnet alerts:

In other Acushnet news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $639,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOLF. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens upped their price target on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

Shares of GOLF opened at $52.37 on Tuesday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $57.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.61 and its 200 day moving average is $51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.85%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.