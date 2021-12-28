Seizert Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,619 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Mercury General worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General in the second quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 31.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 20.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mercury General by 154.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCY opened at $52.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.16 and its 200 day moving average is $57.32. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). Mercury General had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $975.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.635 per share. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

