Seizert Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter worth about $186,000. Innovative Portfolios raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 23.6% in the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 3,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter worth about $321,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 39.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,047,000 after purchasing an additional 56,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,496,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,871,000 after purchasing an additional 119,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $103.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.08 and a twelve month high of $109.87.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.01 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.60.

In other news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $1,094,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

