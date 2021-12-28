Seizert Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,503 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,054 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Alarm.com worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 108,758.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth $1,452,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

Alarm.com stock opened at $84.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.56. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.61 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,977,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,500 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $126,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,711 shares of company stock worth $9,571,509. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.