Seizert Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 36,047 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EBS shares. Benchmark cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.80.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average of $54.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.95. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $127.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). The business had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $112,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

