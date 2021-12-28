Seizert Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.93 Million in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,506 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of QCR at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in QCR by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in QCR by 32.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in QCR by 10.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in QCR by 10.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in QCR by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR stock opened at $56.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.13. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.76.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. QCR had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $80.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.26%.

QCRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered QCR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.