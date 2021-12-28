Seizert Capital Partners LLC Invests $3.79 Million in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 121,787 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.17% of TowneBank as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 423.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TowneBank stock opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $34.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.98.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $170.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.02 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 30.46%. Research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

