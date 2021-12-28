Seizert Capital Partners LLC Makes New $3.32 Million Investment in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.10% of LGI Homes as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,358,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,886,000 after purchasing an additional 448,649 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 991,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,577,000 after purchasing an additional 287,177 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 803.6% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 276,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,852,000 after purchasing an additional 246,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,161,000 after purchasing an additional 111,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 281,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.60.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGIH opened at $150.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 13.59. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.54 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $751.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

