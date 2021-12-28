Seizert Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,391 Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of ASGN worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ASGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.60.

ASGN stock opened at $124.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. ASGN Incorporated has a 1-year low of $79.99 and a 1-year high of $131.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.51.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. ASGN had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total transaction of $3,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total transaction of $487,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,500 shares of company stock worth $8,962,755 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ASGN Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

