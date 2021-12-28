Seizert Capital Partners LLC Purchases 33,593 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 77.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,593 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of AMC Networks worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in AMC Networks during the second quarter worth $44,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in AMC Networks during the second quarter worth $97,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in AMC Networks during the second quarter worth $117,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AMC Networks during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AMC Networks during the second quarter worth $154,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

AMCX stock opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $83.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $1,492,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

